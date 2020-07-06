If there’s one thing Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell love as much as their kids, it’s their grandkids! The Overboard alums couldn’t be more thrilled to be the doting grandma and grandpa to their growing brood of six grandchildren.

Goldie and Kurt became one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples when they began dating in 1983. At the time, the First Wives Club actress was newly divorced from ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Kurt ended his relationship with his first wife, Season Hubley, shortly before.

Although Goldie and the Escape From New York star never got married, they effortlessly blended their families into one. The Academy Award winner shares her two children, Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson, with Bill, while Kurt is the dad of Boston Russell with Season. Goldie and her man also welcomed their only son, Wyatt Russell, in 1986.

Now that their children are older and succeeding throughout their own lives, Goldie and Kurt have transitioned into their roles as dedicated grandparents. The pair became a grandmother and grandfather for the first time when Kate welcomed her eldest son, Ryder, alongside her first husband, Chris Robinson, in 2004.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress also welcomed son Bingham in 2011 during her relationship with ex Matt Bellamy. Most recently, Kate became the loving mom to her youngest daughter, Rani Rose, with current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

As for Oliver, the “Sibling Reverly” podcast host and his longtime wife, Erinn Bartlett, welcomed their eldest son, Wilder, in 2007. The couple expanded their brood when son Bodhi arrived in 2010, followed by daughter Rio in 2013.

Whether they’re rocking Hollywood red carpets or gushing over sweet moments with their grandbabies on social media, there’s no doubt Goldie and Kurt share a special place for their family in their hearts. In fact, a source close to the duo revealed Kurt “couldn’t be prouder” to watch his children “embrace” parenthood.

“He loves nothing more than taking the kids for a weekend if Kate is working or traveling, and he’ll play video games with the boys and let them eat a lot of chocolate,” the insider told Closer Weekly. “The same goes for [his son Oliver’s] children!”

The Snatched star even once opened up about the importance of being with her hubby and kids. “A good family is the answer to happiness,” Goldie previously shared with Australian Women’s Weekly. “I look at our kids and grandchildren and there’s nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all them.”

The Golden Globe winner sweetly added, “Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy.”

