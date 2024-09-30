Longtime lovebirds Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are proof marriage is just a title. The Overboard alums have been living a life of bliss ever since they began dating in 1983, and despite never walking down the aisle, Goldie and Kurt share one of the strongest bonds in all of Hollywood.

The First Wives Club star and the handsome heartthrob first met while filming the 1968 film The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. It wasn’t until 1983 that the two reconnected on the set of Swing Shift.

Kurt recalled the moment he laid his eyes on Goldie after 18 years since the time they first met. “I was severely hungover and I didn’t know Goldie at all outside of having worked with her those many years before. I just didn’t have in my mind what I was going to see, and she had a great body,” he shared on Conan.