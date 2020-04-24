Overboard star Goldie Hawn loves to make her boyfriend, Kurt Russell, feel appreciated! To mark the 37th year they’ve been dating, Goldie, 74, did a little go-go dance for her beau, and Kurt, 69, loved it!

“Every now and then, the mood will strike her, and Goldie starts dancing for Kurt,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly about the couple. “It may be in the living room, the bedroom or the hallway. She’s still got all the right moves and he loves it. Sometimes he even joins her!

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

By watching his girlfriend, Kurt learned a thing or two about dancing. “Don’t let their ages fool you. Goldie and Kurt are as hot as ever and it helps that they keep in fabulous shape,” the source adds. “Goldie trained as a dancer before she started acting and dancing is still her go-to workout. Her figure, her posture, the way she holds her head all scream professional.”

Goldie previously showed off her moves when she shared a video of herself movin’ and groovin’ to “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I. “I love this song so much, I can’t even stop to answer the phone,” the mom to three kids, Oliver Hudson, 43, Kate Hudson, 41, and Wyatt Russell, 33, captioned the Instagram video on March 4.

With so many great moves, it’s no wonder the Oscar winner told the Guardian on April 13 that “I consider myself more a dancer than anything else.” After all, she did tell Jimmy Fallon in May 2017 that she grew up taking dance classes.

“Since 3 years old, I started ballet and then I went to jazz and then I got a job here in New York,” she explained on TheTonight Show in May 2017. “And I got a job at the World’s Fair. It was a really big job. It was amazing and I was so happy. I did the Can-can above the bar. I was at the Texas Pavilion and it was so awesome.”

From there, the Snatched star got a job on the NBC sketch comedy Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In and that’s where she got discovered. “When Goldie hears [her] favorite song, she’ll pump up the music and start dancing around whether she’s doing laundry or cooking in the kitchen,” the insider reveals. “She’s irresistible to watch and Kurt loves to do just that. He’s putty in her hands!”