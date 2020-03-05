First Wives Club star Goldie Hawn has got some moves! The 74-year-old showed off her dancing skills when she shared a video to Instagram of herself movin’ and groovin’ to “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I.

“I love this song so much, I can’t even stop to answer the phone,” the mom to three kids — Oliver Hudson, 43, Kate Hudson, 40, and Wyatt Russell, 33 — captioned her post on Wednesday, March 4.

In the clip, you can see Goldie dancing on her balcony before heading into the house singing the lyrics. The video was watched over 900,000 times and in the comments, the Overboard actress got some of the best reviews ever!

“Yes! Go, Goldie, Go!!” Melanie Griffith commented with four red heart emojis. Jessica Capshaw added, “Obsessed with you.”

As a former go-go dancer, Goldie has never hid her love for the performing arts. During a May 2017 interview with Jimmy Fallon, the blonde bombshell revealed she actually got her start as a dancer.

“Since 3 years old, I started ballet and then I went to jazz and then I got a job here in New York,” she explained on The Tonight Show. “And I got a job at the World’s Fair. It was a really big job. It was amazing and I was so happy. I did the Can-can above the bar. I was at the Texas Pavilion and it was so awesome.”

“[Then], I went down to Puerto Rico and I danced in a club there for a while and I came back. I have dance shoes and [loved to] travel. I was a gypsy. That’s what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go and I wanted to dance on TV. And eventually, I did but that’s where I was picked out of a chorus line,” Goldie continued.

The Death Becomes Her star revealed an agent stopped her to give her his number and once the actress realized that it was legit, she called him up immediately and got her first television job.

Goldie has lived an amazing life! We’d love to see her dance with boyfriend Kurt Russell next.