Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Look Happier Than Ever During a Neighborhood Bike Ride

Look at them go! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were all smiles as they were spotted enjoying a bike ride together in Santa Monica, California. The longtime couple broke quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic to get some fresh air on May 4.

The First Wives Club actress, 74, and the Escape from New York star, 69, looked happier than ever while getting some exercise on Monday afternoon. The Hollywood pair were joined by a friend as they whipped up and down the streets of the famous beach town.

For their outing, Goldie looked fit and flirty as she sported a black athletic tank top, gray striped leggings and sneakers. Her handsome lover, on the other hand, kept cool in a pair of gray shorts and a white T-shirt. Both TV stars donned helmets for their protection.

The Overboard alums — who began dating in 1983 and share son Wyatt Russell, 33 — may be in their 60s and 70s, but there’s no denying Kurt and Goldie look incredible for their age. A source close to the couple even insisted they’re younger than ever at heart.

“Don’t let their ages fool you — Goldie and Kurt are as hot as ever and it helps that they keep in fabulous shape,” the insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in late April. “Goldie trained as a dancer before she started acting and dancing is still her go-to workout. Her figure, her posture, the way she holds her head all scream professional.”

Besides biking, Goldie stays fit by busting a move around the house — which Kurt adores, the source dished.

“Every now and then, the mood will strike her, and Goldie starts dancing for Kurt,” the insider explained. “It may be in the living room, the bedroom or the hallway. She’s still got all the right moves and he loves it. Sometimes he joins her!”

Goldie revealed she’s even keeping up with her dance moves in quarantine. The Snatched actress — who is also the proud mom of son Oliver Hudson, 43, and daughter Kate Hudson, 41 with ex-husband Bill Hudson — shared the cutest video of hers rocking along to “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I.

“Dancing my Wednesday away,” Goldie captioned the clip via Instagram in early March. “I love this song so much, I can’t even stop to answer the phone!” We love it!

To see more of Goldie and Kurt, scroll through the gallery of photos from their bike outing below!

