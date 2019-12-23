The trees are decorated and the snow is falling, so that means it’s officially Christmastime in Aspen, Colorado, for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell! Sources close to the longtime couple recently told Closer Weekly all about their famous family’s fun-filled holiday getaway.

“Goldie and Kurt love getting away to Aspen for the holidays. It’s a family tradition,” the insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly. “The older Goldie and Kurt get, the more blessed they feel. Being together, just the two of them, skiing or relaxing, they consider that perfect happiness.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

While the two “best friends” love enjoying some alone time together, the source said nothing makes Goldie, 74, and Kurt, 68, happier than spending time with their kids, Oliver Hudson, 43, Kate Hudson, 40, Boston Russell, 39, and Wyatt Russell, 33, as well as their six grandkids.

“Being surrounded by their children and grandchildren is what life is all about,” the insider explained. “Skiing is their number one activity, followed by planning family dinners and watching movies, and of course Goldie’s favorite pastime, shopping.”

The Overboard actress used to have a ball shopping for lavish ensembles and home decor, but the source said that’s all changed ever since her children started having babies of their own. “She loves shopping for herself and her homes, but now the grandkids come first,” the source noted. “She loves buying them outfits, books and toys.”

The source insisted Christmas isn’t the only time Goldie and Kurt gather their big brood together. “They really are one of Hollywood’s most tight-nit families,” the insider revealed. “The holidays may bring them together in Aspen, but they’re just as close the rest of the year too.” Aww!

Goldie and Kurt’s festive family celebration comes as no surprise considering how doting of parents and grandparents they are. In fact, a previous source opened up to Closer about the proud grandma’s incredible relationship with Kate’s kids — Ryder, 15, Bingham, 8, and Rani Rose, 1 — as well as Oliver’s children — Wilder, 12, Bodhi, 9, and Rio, 6.

“Goldie is the best Glam-ma ever,” the source sweetly shared. “She and Kate are super close, but Goldie and Kate’s children, who all call her ‘GoGo,’ have a very special bond.”

We hope to see glimpses inside Goldie and Kurt’s Christmas celebration with their beloved family!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!