Famously one of Hollywood’s happiest unmarried couples, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have long made excuses for why they’ve remained unwed. But in a recent interview, Kurt seemed to change his tune.

“I’ve been going with my girl for 40 years,” the 72-year-old told Extra. Then, in a twist to the couple’s usual take that their union doesn’t need a piece of paper to validate it, he admitted that marriage has “come up in conversation” recently, “whereas it never used to.”

Perhaps the pair needs to remind themselves why they first fell for each other on the set of 1984’s Swing Shift.

“They were on fire,” an insider tells Closer exclusively of those early years. “The chemistry was close to combustible.” They became parents to Wyatt in 1986 (Kurt has a son, Boston, 43, from his first marriage; Goldie, 78, has Kate, 44, and Oliver, 47, from her second marriage) and are now grandparents many times over.

Now, with Kurt busy with Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Wyatt plays his younger self), he and Goldie have been living separate lives, says the insider. “They love each other, there’s no doubting that, but they’re not working on the relationship like they used to.”

Rough Times

The duo have faced bumps in their relationship before. They reportedly split in 2000 after Kurt was photographed leaving a seedy massage parlor in Santa Monica. Prior to the incident, Goldie had attended Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ wedding solo, then later spent time alone in India.

“They’ve had ups and downs, like any couple,” says the insider. “They’ve hit some rough patches.”

These days, it’s nothing so dramatic causing the rift. “They’ve become more and more independent where Kurt does his thing, Goldie does hers,” notes the insider. “Over the years, they’ve drifted apart.”

They will still come together for family or a red carpet, notes the insider, including for the 40th-birthday party for pal Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine, December 10 in Hollywood.

“When there’s an event to go to and a camera op, they come together,” explains the insider. “Other than that, they don’t have much in common these days.”

Divorce Fears

Ironically, being independent is something Goldie has said strengthened their love. “We both have independent finances, we’re both independently well-off,” the Overboard actress said of their setup in 2007. Instead, she insisted, mutual devotion — and choosing to be together — is what kept them solid.

After all, both had been scarred by previous divorces. (They have three between them.) “[Divorce is] always ugly,” she reasoned, adding that divorce was expensive, hurt children and “actually make[s] you hate the person more than you did before.”

Not that friends and family are worried their relationship is headed for a split. “Kurt and Goldie seem comfortable with the way things are,” continues the insider. “If they’re fine with the status quo, there’s nothing the kids can do.”

Except have faith in the pair’s epic commitment. “They’ve been together 40 years, they’re bound to get tired of each other once in a while,” says the insider. “The hope is that they come back stronger. They always have.”