Goldie Hawn Cherishes Visits With Her Granddaughter Rio! See Her Cutest Photos Over the Years

Goldie Hawn’s grandkids always make her smile! The Cactus Flower actress and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, are grandparents to seven adorable little ones. She loves documenting time spent with her grandchildren, including her sweet granddaughter Rio Hudson.

Rio was born in July 2013 to Goldie’s son Oliver Hudson and his wife, Erinn Bartlett. The Academy Award winner was so excited to add another grandchild to the family.

“Welcome, Rio! Our first baby girl to join our family!” Goldie tweeted at the time. “[Oliver] and Erinn, thank you for bringing so much JOY to our lives! #happiness.”

The couple, who wed in 2006, were already parents to sons Wilder and Bodhi before the arrival of their little girl. Goldie and Kurt, who share a blended family of four kids, are also grandparents to Kate Hudson’s three kids, Ryder, Bingham and Rani, and Wyatt Russell’s first child, son Buddy.

Just like her famous family members, Rio is full of personality and spunk. On her 9th birthday, Oliver posted the cutest tribute to his daughter on Instagram.

“My ladybug lemon turned 9 today! She’s fearless and is confident in who she is, can’t really ask for much more!” he gushed in the July 2022 post. “But when the boys start coming around, she won’t like me anymore.”

During a March 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Oliver made a candid confession about embarrassing his kids in public.

​​”They’re so used to my insanity that I can’t get anything by them now,” the Scream Queens alum admitted during the episode. “The only thing I can do to embarrass them, honestly, is just being obnoxious in public when they’re just like, ‘Dad, please chill out.’ But I do my best to embarrass them.”

Over the years, Rio has had so many cute playdates with her cousins and visits with her grandparents. Goldie absolutely loves her big, blended family and cherishes the memories made with each of her mini-mes.

“A good family is the answer to happiness,” she told Australian Women’s Weekly in June 2022. “I look at our kids and grandchildren and there’s nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.”

The Good Morning World alum continued: “Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important.”

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Goldie and Kurt’s granddaughter Rio.