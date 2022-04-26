Since bursting onto the acting scene in the late ‘60s, Goldie Hawn has remained a fashion and style icon. Her time in Hollywood has been full of blockbuster roles, beautiful moments with her longtime love Kurt Russell and huge red carpet premieres. In her downtime, the Cactus Flower star loves enjoying some fun in the sun in her best swimsuits.

The Academy Award winner became well-known for her dynamic acting skills in the television series, Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, in which she starred from 1968 to 1970, and the 1980 film Private Benjamin which earned her critical acclaim. She and Kurt became one of Hollywood’s most popular couples since they made their relationship official in 1983 despite never getting married.

“A lasting relationship isn’t about marriage. It’s about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work,” the Hawn Foundation founder told Porter in 2015. “If one person does not want it to work, it isn’t going to work. Intention is the key. It’s also about not losing yourself in each other. Being together, two pillars holding up the house and the roof, and being different, not having to agree on everything, learning how to deal with not agreeing. Everything’s a choice.”

The couple have been photographed jet setting all over the world, lounging on beaches, enjoying the view in stunning tropical locations and during fun yacht outings with their closest friends and family. Together they have one big, beautiful blended family. Goldie is a mom to son Oliver Hudson and daughter Kate Hudson from her marriage to musician Bill Hudson.

Kurt became a dad to son Boston Russell in 1980 with his ex-wife, Season Hubley. He and Goldie later welcomed one child together, son Wyatt Russell, in 1986. Each of their kids has gone on to lead successful careers of their own and have looked up to their parents over the years. Kate has particularly taken style inspiration from her mom which led to them doing a Stuart Weitzman campaign together.

“My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values,” the Fabletics ambassador told E! News in April 2022. “There’s no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences big and small. But, she also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together.”

Keep scrolling to see Goldie’s best swimsuit photos so far.