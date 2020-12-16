Kate Hudson’s Kids Are Her Little Piece of Heaven! See Her Cutest Photos of Ryder, Bingham and Rani

Being a mom is Kate Hudson‘s little piece of Heaven! In case you couldn’t tell how much the Academy Award-winning actress loves her three kids, we’ve compiled a gallery of the cutest photos she’s shared of her children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani Rose.

But first, it’s important to remember Kate’s journey to motherhood! The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star became a mom for the first time during her marriage with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson. The former couple welcomed Ryder in January 2004, but they went their separate ways after seven years of marriage in 2007.

Kate expanded her family during her relationship with Matt Bellamy. The Almost Famous alum and the Muse frontman welcomed their son, Bingham, in July 2011. They ultimately called off their three-year engagement in 2014, but Kate and Matt vowed to stay committed to their blended family.

“We chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives,” the Bride Wars actress told Allure magazine in October 2015. “That doesn’t mean, though, that we can’t rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids.”

While juggling coparenting with Chris and Matt, Kate became a mother for the third time when she met and fell in love with her current boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. The Golden Globe winner and the musician welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose, in September 2018.

Considering Kate has been raising her kids for more than the last decade, she’s pretty much nailed the role of being a mom. Still, she knows some days are going to be better than others because no one is perfect.

“I make mistakes all the time. I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town,” she told Women’s Health in December 2019. “But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f–king supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.”

The key to doing her best job is managing time between her Hollywood career and her beloved children. “If I come in nine-to-five, do all my work and shut off my phone, I can have a balanced life,” the Something Borrowed star explained to the outlet. “I try not to let work spill into time with the kids, dinner and bedtime.”

Kate makes her three kids her No. 1 priority, and that’s all that counts!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the star’s cutest photos of Ryder, Bingham and Rani Rose.