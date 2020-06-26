Proud mom Kate Hudson can’t help but “endlessly” love her three kids, Ryder, Bingham and Rani Rose. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress shared her admiration for her beloved children as she penned a heartfelt message about the importance of “choosing love.”

“I hold my babies as I want to be held and ask for no returns,” Kate, 41, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 25. The actress looked so in love with baby Rani, 20 months, as she shared a sweet photo holding her only daughter in her arms while sitting in the bathtub.

Instagram

“I love my babies with the freedom of knowing they are different than me and supporting their human right to individuality,” Kate continued. “I just love them endlessly. Mistakes will happen, people are flawed, to be human will only ever be imperfect. Would we want it any other way? Perfection … what is that anyway?”

The Golden Globe winner insisted “we transcend all negative noise” when we learn to truly love. “When we hold one another … we can forgive,” she added. “When we choose love, we chose the good life. And if you think love didn’t choose you, remember, someone out there, scratch that, MANY people out there are ready to bring you in and share love with you. Choosing love means you’re never alone.”

As a doting mom, Kate is committed to instilling the best qualities in her kiddos. The Almost Famous alum previously dished she hopes to emulate mom Goldie Hawn‘s parenting style, especially when it comes to the way she’s raising little Rani — whom Kate shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

“My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own,” she told People in April. “Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of confidence,’ you know?”

While the Academy Award nominee — who shares Ryder, 16, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham, 8, with ex Matt Bellamy — remains on top of her game as a mom, she isn’t one to hold back when sharing the not-so-pretty moments throughout motherhood.

“I make mistakes all the time. I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town,” she once shared with Women’s Health. “But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, I’m a f—ing supermom … I’m cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers and I worked out. What I’ve learned, and what I’m learning, is that I’m doing the best I can.”

Keep it up, Kate!