We feel you, Bingham. Kate Hudson shared how she and her 8-year-old son are coping with homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress shared a super hilarious photo of her little man in quarantine on Monday, April 13.

“Back in school … ,” Kate, 41, captioned a snapshot of Bingham sitting backward in a chair with his legs crossed. The adorable student looked sadder than ever as he bowed his head down and leaned it up against the back of the chair. She added the hashtags, “body language” and “I am trying” at the end of her post.

The Almost Famous actress — as well as tons of other Hollywood moms and dads including Jennifer Love Hewitt and Drew Barrymore — has been forced to homeschool her kids ever since the coronavirus pandemic became widespread across the country. Kate’s fans offered some encouraging messages for the struggling mother-son duo.

“This was my kid today too! We just try our best … ,” one fan related, while another echoed, “Oh I feel you!! I find myself taking lots of deep breaths.” A third user chimed in, writing, “I am SO glad you posted this!! So I am not the only one … I always see all the happy kids so well behaved … while I am struggling like crazy to get them to do the work.”

Before the start of the school week, Kate offered her fans some happier content as she shared the sweetest snapshot of daughter Rani Rose on Easter. As fans know, the Bride Wars actress shares Rani, 23 months, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy and eldest son Ryder, 16, with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

“We still put on our Sunday best,” the mom of three captioned the pic on April 13, adding the hashtags “Happy Easter Sunday,” “staying home” and “sending love” alongside the yellow heart emoji.

There’s no denying the fact that Kate loves being the mama of her brood. During an appearance on Today in January 2019, the Golden Globe winner teased the idea of having another baby with her handsome beau.

“I always thought I’d have four to six kids,” she shared at the time. “That was like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family… you either don’t want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I’d have [more kids].”

Kate said those feelings intensified when she first crossed paths with Danny, 33, in 2017. “At one point I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done.’ And then I met Danny and was like, ‘Alright, I got to pump them out for him,'” Kate gushed during her TV appearance. “He needs a boy. He needs his own boy.”

The actress’ family is too sweet!