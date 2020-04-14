Relatable. Drew Barrymore wasn’t afraid to admit she became a little overwhelmed when she began homeschooling daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5, in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Santa Clarita Diet star got candid about struggling with mom duties during a virtual appearance on Today.

“The minute I thought, ‘Oh, I am three weeks in, I got this,’ … I cried every day, all day long,” Drew, 45, confessed to host Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, April 14, jokingly comparing the experience to being the “messiest plate [she] ever held in [her] life.”

“To be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker,” Drew marveled as she went on, “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, and teachers have children?’ Do they survive it because they get to go away and work with other kids?” she asked Savannah. “Have they had their children in the classroom? How did this all work? I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did.”

As the 50 First Dates actress — who shares her two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman — detailed her life in quarantine with Olive and Frankie, she explained why she’s had “challenging hours” amid the COVID-19 outbreak. “I don’t know if there are good days and bad days … I think there are good hours and bad hours,” she admitted.

“You know, week one — I was paralyzed. Honestly, I didn’t want to participate in social media,” Drew continued, explaining she started a blog because she “found that writing” was a “great way for [her] to communicate.” She noted, “It was quiet and more graceful than trying to be on” Twitter and Instagram.

The E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial alum said she slowly began to adapt to life in quarantine when she “tried to find a routine” with Olive and Frankie. “Go on a bike ride, take a car ride, break out the chalk and do hopscotch, board games … make it inventive,” Drew shared, jokingly adding, “then school started and it went out the window.”

Despite any insecurities she’s felt as a mom amid this unprecedented pandemic, the Charlie’s Angel alum offered some sweet words for fellow parents. “You start to get some systems and you see people on social people media making lists and you’re like, ‘Urghh. That’s never gonna work that way!'” she joked. “Then you find a way! We’re resilient, people!” Aww!

In early April, Drew gave her fans a look at how she was keeping her kiddos entertained as she shared a snap while playing a board game with her youngest daughter. “To all parents who are trying to survive … look! Frankie and I have been spending our days playing board games like the Candy Land game,” she captioned her Instagram post. “A lot of school assignments are to play games as well!”

We hope Drew and her kiddos are staying safe!

