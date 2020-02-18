For “wellness week,” Drew Barrymore shared a great post on her Instagram. The actress recalled how she lost 20 pounds for Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet and how her fitness trainer, Marnie Alton, got her there.

“We have known each other for about 15 years and when I told her I wanted to transform my body for #SANTACLARITADIET she helped me,” Drew, 44, wrote. “Every spring, when I would start training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND Marnie was the one who got me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother.”

Drew also thanked Marnie for giving her the inspiration she needed to continue working out. “This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task,” she said.

Alongside the Never Been Kissed star’s caption were a few photos and videos of her working out with Marnie. In one clip, you can see the fitness guru inspiring her client when Drew looked like she was ready to give up.

“[She’s] the most amazing person. She is poetry in a human being. The best heart,” Drew gushed about her friend. “Her priorities are in the right place. She is humorous and so so so knowledgeable about our bodies. I love her. Inside and out.”

However, don’t think you can just walk into one of Marnie’s classes because the L.A. instructor has a very packed schedule. “Her classes are always booked up and we all love to run to her for her spirit and leadership for all things healthy,” the blonde-haired beauty said. “We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds. It’s not all about being terminators! It’s about how to find yourself. How to be your best self.”

“But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane! Marnie is one of the greats. Period,” she continued. “And if your looking for a life change or to find your consistent tribe, she is where I found mine.”

Drew is such a hard worker. She puts her all into everything she does!