Alicia Silverstone

When Alicia Silverstone filed to be emancipated from her parents, she was anything but clueless! In order for the former teen idol to work longer hours in Hollywood, she had to skirt child labor laws and that’s exactly what she did to book her The Crush gig at age 15.

“If you’re emancipated, it means you’re legally 18,” she told Rolling Stone in a 1995 interview. “I had to stand before a judge and tell him I was living on my own, which was not true, and also tell him I was self-supporting, which was true. And then after sophomore year, I quit high school.”

Alicia’s dad, Monty Silverstone, helped her with the whole process. The only thing he wanted was for his daughter to succeed. There was no love lost with him.

“I didn’t want her to be emancipated,” Monty recalled. “But her agent kept telling me if she wasn’t emancipated, she wouldn’t get The Crush. So I weakened and sat Alicia down and said, ‘Listen, you’re emancipated, but you’ve got to promise you’re always going to be my little girl. I don’t want anything to change. It’s got to be exactly as it is now.’”

Alicia tried to keep her promise, but soon after she gained her freedom, everything soon changed. “I’ll never forget the feeling the day she went off to do The Crush,” her mom, Didi Silverstone, told the magazine. “This feeling of loss like I lost her. From that day on, it was never quite the same.”