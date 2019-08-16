It’s almost time for school to be back in session and celebrity kids are seeing their summers winding down after going on vacations and various adventures! If you’ve gone anywhere from Europe to Alaska — and everywhere in-between — chances are you probably spotted one of your most favorite stars kicking it back with their children on a relaxing getaway.

However, if you’ve just been sitting at home channel surfing all day then you probably didn’t notice what these famous families have been getting into — but don’t worry! After you scroll below and see what the Hollywood kids have been doing with their free time this summer, you’ll surely have a lot to talk about the next time you have brunch with your friends.

Scroll below to see how celebrity parents and their children have been spending their summertime!