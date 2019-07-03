There are so many blended families in Hollywood, but none of them come close to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s brood. Together the pair share their two kids — Jaden Smith, 20, and Willow Smith, 18 — and Will is also a proud dad to his oldest son, Trey Smith, who he welcomed with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Unlike Trey, Willow and Jaden have both created their own music in the entertainment industry — though all three are actors in their own right too. While Jaden is set to release his new album, EYRS, this July, Willow released her debut song “Whip My Hair” back in 2010. The kid-friendly anthem skyrocketed the adorable starlet to fame and made it incredibly hard for her to deal with her success after her record was quickly rising on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I definitely had to forgive you and daddy for that whole “Whip My Hair” thing,” she admitted to her mom on a previous episode of their Facebook Watch Series, Red Table Talk. “It was mostly daddy because he was so harsh at certain times. It was like, a couple of years trying to regain trust for not feeling like I was listened to, or no one cared what I felt during that time.”

“I had to forgive myself too. I felt guilty because I was like, ‘Everyone is trying to make me better, trying to make my dream.’ But I didn’t really understand what my dream entailed,” she continued.

After Will and Jada realized how much their daughter was hurting, they did everything that they could to repair their relationship with Willow and help her find happiness.

Scroll below for a handy guide to Will and Jada’s blended family!