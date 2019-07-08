Girls Trip star Jada Pinkett Smith went all out for her son Jaden Smith‘s 21st birthday on Monday, July 8. Instead of sharing just one photo of her and her son to Instagram, the mom-of-two posted a video that was full of throwback photos of her and her kid.

“After my first trimester … being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love,” Jada gushed online. “You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden✨.”

Jada’s fans immediately took to the comments section to congratulate her son on his milestone. “This made me cry! You are a wonderful mother to an exceptional human,” one of Jada’s followers responded. “Happy Birthday Jaden!” Another said, “And what a gentleman he has become always so well mannered . HAPPY BIRTHDAY JADEN !! 😘♥️.” A third added, “Such a beautiful video. Felt like we all grew up with him. Happy birthday Jaden ❤️.”

Jaden’s dad, Will Smith, also wished him the best on his special day and said, “Jaden is 21 today!! The equation still astounds me … Love + Tequila = a Person. 🙂 Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can’t believe you’re 21?!?”

Now that Jaden is old enough to drink, his parents will most likely push him to work even harder to achieve his goals. “I did not want them to grow up thinking that because they were in the midst of affluence that they did not have to grind or work hard on their own,” Jada said about her kids during a previous episode of Red Table Talk. “[Willow and Jaden] got to see very early, life is not a game and all of this here it’s not yours, me and daddy worked for all of this.”

Happy Birthday, Jaden!