Will Smith and Jada Keep It Real! Everything the Couple Have Said About Their Decades-Long Marriage

Known as a power couple, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have one of the most unique yet successful marriages in Hollywood. Although it seems like their endless love for one another is enough to keep their marriage afloat, Will and Jada have actually endured a lot of tough times throughout their relationship.

In fact, after they wed in 1997, Jada said her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, had questioned how compatible her daughter was to Will because the pair decided to call themselves “life partners” rather than husband and wife.

“She was like, ‘Well, why don’t you guys just divorce?’” Jada recalled once on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. But after much contemplation, the Different World actress knew she could never be apart from the man of her dreams. “One of the ideas for me is that we’ve built such a beautiful community, we’ve built such a beautiful family … we do well together. Breaking that group and community up for me? It’s just never an option.”

In addition to referring to each other as “life partners,” Will and Jada’s relationship is different than most as they don’t consider their marriage to be monogamous. Speaking with GQ in September 2021, the Pursuit of Happyness star discussed their open relationship.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage. Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So, she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up,” he shared with journalist Wesley Lowery. “There were significant endless discussions about what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

In order to make their romance work, Will said he and Jada “have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way,” the Hitch actor added, saying “marriage for us can’t be a prison.”

“I don’t suggest our road for anybody,” he continued, noting why it seems to work so well for them. “But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

It’s obvious the two lovebirds haven’t stopped working on their marriage. Their goal is to be great role models for their two kids, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith.

To see a roundup of Will and Jada’s quotes on their famous romance, scroll through the gallery below!