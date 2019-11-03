Sometimes a tattoo is one way that people show their loved ones just how much they care about them, as it is something that will reside on their body for the rest of their lives. And some celebrity parents have done just that in order to honor their wonderful children.

From Dax Shepard to Drew Barrymore, plenty of celebrities have decided to get some meaningful ink on their skin in the name of love. In fact, just recently, Chrissy Teigen got a beautiful tattoo in honor of not only her kids, but her entire family. “Cool mom back at it again with @winterstone!!!!,” the 33-year-old wrote via Instagram on October 3, as she tagged her artist Daniel Winter. The model included a series of snaps showing her getting the tat, and the finished product.

The fresh piece of ink included a line of numbers, with all of them representing birthday dates of her father Ron, her mother Vilaluck, her husband John Legend and the happy pair’s two young kids — Luna and Miles.

Instagram

Even the Lip Sync Battle cohost’s own spouse, 40, had to chime, as he responded, “The ultimate mnemonic device!” Fans were loving the piece of art, as they also took to the comments section to reply. “Love this. I’m glad you got this on your left arm, closer to your heart,” one fan said. “I’m going to just go right ahead and say that I’m so stealing this idea. Sorry and thank you,” another person joked.

Of course, Chrissy isn’t the only famous face that has headed to the tattoo shop for their family!

Scroll on down below to see more celebrity parents who have honored their children by getting meaningful tattoos!