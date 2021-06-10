Brooke Shields is so proud of her eldest daughter, Rowan! The Blue Lagoon actress joked she was wearing “waterproof mascara” while attending her teenager’s graduation. Aside from fawning over Rowan’s milestone, Brooke shared a video of her child singing and playing guitar during the ceremony.

“My baby girl’s graduation and she performed at the celebration,” the Pretty Baby alum, 56, gushed via Instagram on Wednesday, June 9, adding the hashtag “waterproof mascara.” The post included a snapshot of her 18-year-old graduate holding a guitar, followed by a video of Rowan performing in front of her class.

In the clip, Rowan proved she has a voice of an angel, belting out the words to Ed Sheeran‘s “Photograph.” The brunette beauty looked gorgeous in an all-white ensemble. In a second video shared by the doting mom, Rowan could be seen walking up to the front and accepting her diploma.

In the comments section of Brooke’s post, fans marveled over Rowan’s promising future as a songstress. Some of the film icon‘s famous friends, including Debra Messing, also praised Rowan for her incredible voice. “OH MY GOODNESS! She is so talented!!” wrote the Will & Grace alum. Glenn Close chimed in, writing, “Congratulations!”

The Golden Globe nominee is the loving mama of her eldest child, as well as 15-year-old daughter Grier, with her longtime husband, Chris Henchy. Brooke and the American screenwriter have been married since 2001.

The Endless Love actress and her hubby may have statuses as Hollywood stars, but Brooke and Chris couldn’t be more low-key when it comes to their kids. In fact, an insider revealed the couple has such “a great relationship” because they prioritize downtime with their children.

“[Brooke] is very un-Hollywood,” a source told Closer Weekly in May 2018. “Their kids come first and they do all the things normal families do.”

But whether or not their two kiddos follow in their footsteps, Brooke said she’ll support whatever path Rowan and Grier choose in life. While exclusively chatting with Closer in November 2019, the Jane The Virgin actress said she and Chris are mainly focused on instilling confidence in their girls.

“It’s finding your power and finding your strength, but owning it and owning it honestly and purely and not having to fight others necessarily for it, just the presence of it in who you are is what I try to teach them,” she explained.

Congratulations to Rowan!