Brooke Shields’ Daughters Rowan and Grier Are Beautiful Like Their Mom! See Photos of Them Growing Up

Where has the time gone? Brooke Shields‘ two daughters, Rowan Henchy and Grier Henchy, are no longer kids anymore. Not only are they as tall as their mom now, but the sibling pair are growing up to be just as beautiful as the actress. Rowan and Brooke have the same eyes, while Grier takes after the star’s award-winning smile.

The last time the lovely ladies attended a Hollywood event by Brooke’s side was in February 2020 when they stepped out for the New York premiere of Impractical Jokers: The Movie. Rowan looked so gorgeous standing next to her dad, Chris Henchy, in a cute black top and silver high-waisted skirt. Grier also followed her sister’s lead and sported a mini skirt with a comfy white sweater.

In addition to rocking the red carpet, it’s not unheard of for Brooke to post photos of her girls on social media. Whether she’s celebrating one of her kiddos’ birthdays or honoring a milestone like Rowan’s high school graduation, Brooke makes sure to give glimpses inside her family’s sweetest moments.

The Pretty Baby star’s daughters certainly look stunning in anything they wear, but the former model said she likes to be extra mindful when talking to Rowan and Grier about body image. “I have two very, very different daughters [with] very different body types, and you have to be really careful [with] how you talk to them,” the Blue Lagoon star said during an interview on themoms.com. “Everything is taken differently, and it’s taken to heart.”

By uplifting her daughters, Brooke has turned Grier and Rowan into confident young women. “They’re so much more mature than I was,” she told Porter magazine in June 2018. “So much more confident in their own bodies. They have the same stubbornness and strength that I do but are more well-adjusted. I am jealous as all hell about that. But, of course, I created it.”

Rowan and Grier look more identical to their mother as the days go on, but no matter how beautiful they become, Brooke won’t let them pursue modeling until they finish their education. She remembers the entertainment industry being a “cutthroat and demoralizing business” that demands a lot of your time.

“My kids aren’t missing school,” she told Social Life. “My intellect was the only thing that got me out of the craziness and gave me perspective. I always knew I wanted an education.” And the Golden Globe nominee couldn’t be any more right. Because of her intellect, Brooke is one of the most notable models and actresses in the world.

To see Brooke’s cutest photos of Rowan and Grier through the years, scroll through the gallery below!