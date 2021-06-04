The children of celebrities are just like their fellow teenagers, dreaming of going to their high school prom. This year, they dressed to the nines to attend their big dances and showed off some serious style points. From Natalia Bryant wearing a gifted Dolce and Gabbana gown direct from the Italian design house, to actress Jennie Garth personally sewing daughter Lola’s chic prom gown, we’ve got the Class of 2021’s best looks in photos.

Natalia, 18, went to two different senior proms. The first was on May 18, and the late Kobe Bryant‘s daughter looked like an absolute princess. She wore a pink, off-the-shoulder gown with a fitted bodice and a long tulle skirt. The short sleeves draped down around her elbows for a flowing, romantic look. Nati had a traditional pink rose corsage tied around her right wrist in the Instagram photo she shared with fans.

The second prom was on May 26, where Natalia donned a $4,695 Dolce and Gabbana gown that was a gift from the design house. It featured a bright, floral pattern with the Italian label’s signature tiny shoulder straps and fitted bodice. “Thank you so much for this lovely dress @dolcegabbana,” Natalia gushed in the caption of her Instagram story.

Jennie’s daughter Lola went to her prom in a black gown by the House of Garth. The Beverly Hills 90210 star made the strapless black dress by hand. It featured a high left side slit and a slightly ruched bodice, as seen below:

Photo Courtesy of Jennie Garth/Instagram

In a June 3 Instagram photo of Lola and her date before heading off to prom, Jennie, 49, wrote in the caption, “Ok, so tbh when my daughter said ‘I wanna make my prom dress’ she really meant ‘Mom I want you to make my prom dress.’ Guys, sewing isn’t my thing!! But somehow I pulled it off!”

The actress turned seamstress continued, “The thing is, she could have asked me to buy her some fancy dress but she wanted it to be homemade. She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud. And it made her so proud to be able to say ‘my Mom made my dress.’ She looked beautiful, she felt beautiful…mission accomplished! Happy prom my sweet Lola!” Mission accomplished indeed! Jennie’s got some serious sewing and design skills.

