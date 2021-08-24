For every parent, sending their kids off to college can be a really emotional experience, and celebrities are no different. Having their teens leave the nest to begin living their lives as independent young adults is hard!

Brooke Shields learned that when she and husband Chris Henchy dropped their eldest daughter, Rowan, off at North Carolina’s Wake Forest University on August 21. She shared a series of photos inside Rowan’s dorm room, which was already decorated with posters of New York City and fun, inspirational quotes like “You’re doing great, bitch!”

In one snapshot, the model-actress looked teary-eyed as Rowan gave her mom a big hug. “My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date … NOW!” Brooked wrote in the caption.

Another mom sending her eldest child off to college is Vanessa Bryant. Her daughter Natalia is going to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, but it’s still nearly an hour and a half drive from the family’s home in Newport Beach, Calif. Nati was a rock for her mom after Vanessa’s husband, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old, daughter Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

In a photo with her three daughters, including Bianka, born in 2016, and Capri, born in 2019, all four were seen smiling on campus where Natalia was being dropped off. “Today was rough. (This was before the tears came down). Missing ✌🏽forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON,” she wrote next to the August 19 photo. Fortunately, the family reunited over that weekend for a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

It didn’t seem too heartbreaking for Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld to drop their son Julian off at Durham, North Carolina’s Duke University on August 17. Jessica shared several Instagram Stories photos with her son on campus, noting “No. 2 is launched.” Their eldest child, daughter, Sascha, is already a student at Duke, so she’ll now have a sibling close by.

