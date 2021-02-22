A Hollywood veteran! Brooke Shields has been acting in Hollywood for more than five decades, and her massive net worth is an indication of how talented she truly is.

The Blue Lagoon actress has a fortune valued at about $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet reported her enviable net worth is combined with her longtime husband and screenwriter, Chris Henchy, whom she married in 2001.

Brooke’s career dates back to 1974 when she made her acting debut in After the Fall, per IMDb. Though she was only 9 years old at the time, it didn’t take long before Brooke became a total star. In 1978, she was catapulted to fame with her role as Violet in Pretty Baby. From then on, Brooke experienced a life of superstardom.

After cementing her status in showbiz, Brooke made appearances in King of the Gypsies, An Almost Perfect Affair, Tilt, Wanda Nevada and Just You and Me, Kid. In 1980, she established herself as a model when she became the youngest person to ever pose on the cover of Vogue at just 14 years old — a record which she still holds today.

Throughout the ’80s, Brooke juggled her gigs as a model, including for Calvin Klein, and her acting career. She starred in 1980’s Endless Love, followed by Sahara in 1983, but that same year, Brooke reinvented herself when she pursued a college degree at Princeton University. She ultimately graduated with a bachelor’s degree in French literature, according to reports. During her time at school, she published her 1985 autobiography titled On Your Own: A Kid’s Guide to Self-Care.

Brooke found her way back to Hollywood. During the ’90s, she appeared in countless films and TV series, including Backstreet Dreams, Stalking Laura, The Simpsons, Suddenly Susan, That ’70s Show and many more. In 1997, she garnered her first Golden Globe nominee for Best Actress for Suddenly Susan, and she was also nominated for the same award the following year in 1998.

It was in the early 2000s that Brooke flourished as a Broadway star. After first making her musical debut in 1994’s Grease, she starred as Sally Bowles in the long-running revival of Cabaret, according to Playbill. Her Broadway credits also include Wonderful Town and The Addams Family. She even appeared in London’s West End in 2005 as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Since then, Brooke has remained a staple in Hollywood. Not only is she still modeling for IMG Models, the agency she signed with in September 2020, but Brooke has continued acting. Her latest credits are in My Boyfriend’s Meds, 9-1-1 and Glamorous in 2020, as well as Momma Named Me Sheriff, Mr. Pickles and Jane the Virgin in recent years.

In addition to acting and modeling, Brooke has also focused on her philanthropic efforts. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the Two and a Half Men alum has worked with the American Lung Association and she’s also a spokesperson for Tupperware’s Chain of Confidence SMART Girls campaign.

Brooke is a woman of many talents!