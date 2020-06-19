Brooke Shields Says She ‘Actually’ Has Time With Husband Chris Henchy and Daughters in Quarantine

Brooke Shields has been married to husband Chris Henchy since 2001, but the iconic actress said she’s “actually” spent more time with him than ever in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Pretty Baby star gave fans a glimpse of her life in quarantine with the American screenwriter and their two daughters, Rowan and Grier.

“It’s not like we’re ever apart for huge periods of time — but it’s always like a four-day, three-day,” Brooke, 55, explained of her and her hubby’s hectic schedules during a virtual appearance on The Talk on Thursday, June 18. “[It’s] just enough time for me to establish my rules and my routine and then he comes and destroys it.”

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When it’s the Blue Lagoon alum’s turn to head out on the road for work, “he sets his tone and I come and I destroy it,” she joked. “So we got two conflicting [schedules]. We’ve never had this much navigating of the household together.”

In fact, Brooke noted because the two spend much of their time traveling, it’s been a little more difficult to adjust to life at home. Due to social distancing measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 earlier this year, Brooke and the Funny or Die cocreator, 56, have been cooped up at home with their brood for months.

“I always say, we used to live on separate coasts for a while, and I was like, ‘It’s separate bathrooms, just a little farther,'” she teased. “We were fresh and young … and now we’re like, ‘Do you have to hold your spoon like that?'”

The Endless Love actress also dished she’s staying entertained thanks to 17-year-old daughter Rowan and 14-year-old Grier. As she chatted with CBS cohosts Sharon Osbourne, Marie Osmond, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and Eve, Brooke talked about being a part of her eldest child’s TikTok videos — including the one when she got whacked in the face with a purse by Rowan.

“It’s a thing, you do it with groceries, but you usually do it from the back of the head. I guess it’s a TikTok trend or whatever,” Brooke explained of the hilarious clip she shared with her teenager in mid-May. At the time, the proud mom uploaded a laugh-worthy video of Rowan playing a prank on her by whipping her in the face.

“What she forgot was she had a bottle of sunscreen … a metal one of those spray bottles of sunscreen,” Brooke added, noting the prank was a lot more painful than Rowan planned. “She clipped me so hard in the mouth — she felt so horrible, she was crying after. I thought it was funny … and then I called her a bad name.”

Considering Brooke has been juggling her hectic Hollywood career with her roles as a doting mom and wife for nearly two decades, there’s no doubt she deserved the time off at home with her family. However, the Golden Globe nominee once said distance is really what makes their hearts grow fonder.

“A little space is good,” the Law & Order: SVU actress exclusively told Closer Weekly.