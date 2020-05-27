Time flies! Brooke Shields shared a sweet throwback picture of her and husband Chris Henchy on their wedding day in honor of their anniversary on May 27. “19 years ago today,” she captioned the black-and-white photo of the duo embracing.

Brooke revealed the secret to her long marriage in a May 2018 interview with Closer Weekly. “A little space is good,” the actress said, but there are times when Brooke wants nothing more than Chris’ company. She recalled one special morning when they both had a free hour to spend together.

Shutterstock

“Instead of getting involved as we do with our emails and the calendar, I was like, ‘Please, let’s just go have coffee out on the porch,’” she shared. “He got the paper, and we went and sat out. It maybe lasted 45 minutes!”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Brooke and Chris have been spending even more time together at home. On March 24, the doting mom shared a romantic pic of her and her hubby laying on the couch. “Everybody finds comfort in the arms of the person who keeps you safe. Stay home,” she captioned the Instagram snap.

In quarantine, the Pretty Baby star has also been cooking for her husband and their two daughters — Rowan, 17, and Grier, 14, even though she said she’s not very good at it. “I’m not known for my cooking. I’m not known for my recipes. I don’t come from a family of chefs. I didn’t grow up with food on the stove and a house smelling like something delicious,” she previously told Us Weekly. “But I’ve decided to try to make some of my own [tomato] sauce … I’m attempting a meal, [and] already made some mistakes.”

One thing that keeps her calm is organizing her house. “[It’s] one of my favorite things to do,” she gushed and since the Sahara star gets to hang out with her children, Brooke feels like she has everything she needs at home.

“Being with my children is one of the purest joys that I have,” she told Closer. Looks like Brooke is having an amazing time with her loved ones!