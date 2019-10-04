What a tribute! Chrissy Teigen is all about her family, and she decided to prove that even more by getting some permanent ink.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, October 3, to reveal that she is the owner of a brand new tattoo. “Cool mom back at it again with @winterstone!!!!,” the model wrote, as she tagged her artist Daniel Winter. The series of snaps show Chrissy getting the tat, and the finished product.

Instagram

The tattoo includes a line of numbers, with all of them representing birthday dates of her father Ron, her mother Vilaluck, her husband John Legend and last but certainly not least, her two children, Luna and Miles.

“The ultimate mnemonic device!” John, 40, joked in the comments section.

Instagram

Fans were loving the new tattoo, as they responded with nothing but positive words. “Beautifully simple and a loving tribute to your family!” one person said. Another added, “So cool! I love the font!!”

While it looks like the Lip Sync Battle cohost left some room on her forearm for another set of dates, it may remain empty for now as she and her man aren’t expecting to welcome another baby anytime soon. “It’s definitely not in the cards right now because I feel like I’d miss out on Miles,” the Cravings author once told People of adding a member to her family. “Luna was a great age because she was growing up, she was speaking, and we knew that another baby could fit into the mix.”

“And then Miles is just so little, I don’t want to miss out on any of his moments,” Chrissy continued. “So I definitely want another child but definitely not now. I think we’re gonna space this one a little longer than the two of them.”

It’s clear that Chrissy is absolutely in love with her family — she is always sharing personal moments including her little ones. Recently, she shared an adorable video of Miles giving her a kiss for the first time. “Finally!! Having a squirmy, busy busy baby is tough,” Chrissy wrote alongside the clip. “I have been waiting so long for him to give me kisses! 16 months, worth the wait.” So cute!

Now that Chrissy has a tattoo for her family, we wonder if John will get his next!