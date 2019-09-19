How exciting! Chrissy Teigen couldn’t help but gush over her son, Miles Stephen, giving her a smooch for the very first time. The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share the unforgettable moment.

“Finally!! Having a squirmy, busy busy baby is tough,” she captioned the video of her son giving her a huge kiss. “I have been waiting so long for him to give me kisses! 16 months, worth the wait.”

Chrissy who shares her two children — Miles, 16 months, and Luna, 3 — with husband John Legend, often documents her kids’ biggest milestones for fans to see. Most recently, the Cravings author posted a clip of her baby boy walking on his own. “I think I just got his first real steps!” she captioned a video she shared in July. Miles was nothing but smiles as his mama cheered him on. How sweet!

Instagram

But wait, the achievements don’t end there. In March, Miles stopped wearing his helmet for good. “Such a trooper for 3 months of helmet. Happy graduation, Miles!!” Chrissy captioned a video with her baby boy. “Happy helmet-free day! No more helmet! No more helmet!”

Chrissy is super open about her life, which makes us love her more. When she found out her son had to wear a helmet in the first place, she took to Twitter to share the news, comforting moms dealing with a similar situation.

“Baby Miles [is] getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head,” she explained in December. “So, if you see pictures, don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat and honestly, he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow. Naturally, she had to show off her incredible sense of humor. “I have been told it’s too late for my head,” she added.

When it comes to Luna, she’s basically her mama’s mini-me. The 3-year-old is super imaginative — she’s always playing sweet games like “hat sellers” with Chrissy. In addition, she’s funny just like her mom. On September 13, Chrissy shared a video of baby girl describing her crush. “He always listens to my feelings … he always shares,” Luna admitted. Too funny and cute!