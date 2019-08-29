With summer quickly coming to an end, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made sure to squeeze in a lavish family vacation to gorgeous Thailand. The Lip Sync Battle cohost and The Voice judge recently jetted off to southeastern Asia country with their two adorable kids — 3-year-old Luna and 1-year-old Miles.

Since then, Chrissy, 35, and John, 40, have been flooding our Instagram timeline with super cute pics of their children, stunning scenery and, of course, the brunette beauty’s typical videos of their family’s hilarious antics. The couple’s luxurious vacation to Thailand — which happens to be Chrissy’s mom Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen‘s native country — comes just a little over a month after returning home from their family trip to Italy.

