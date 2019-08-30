How sweet! Instead of getting her child’s name tattooed on her arm, Busy Philipps chose a different route: she decided to get a little cricket in honor of her daughter … Cricket.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, August 30, to reveal that she had gone through with a pretty special piece of ink. After thanking her tattoo artist, Scott Campbell, the actress wrote, “I ❤️ my little magical. (Don’t worry guys, the [bird] is coming soon,” referring to her other daughter Birdie, 11.

Scroll on down below to see Busy getting her ink!

Here’s the outcome!

People were loving the new tat, as they rushed to the comments section to respond. “Such delicate precision. Beautiful,” one fan said. Another added, “Love it! Such pretty fine line work!” This isn’t the first time that the mother-of-two has done something sweet for her kids — she recently went all out for Cricket’s 6th birthday.

“For her birthday party, Cricket asked me to make her ‘a stand up rainbow cake with marshmallow clouds and a giant star on top,'” Busy wrote earlier this summer. “So. THAT IS WHAT I MADE HER.” So funny!

The Dawson’s Creek alum shares Birdie and Cricket, 6, with her husband, screenwriter, Marc Silverstein. The pair tied the knot in 1997. In fact, the Busy Tonight host decided recently to try on her gown from her special day again to see if it still fit. “Yes. I really pulled out my wedding dress from 12 years ago,” she hilariously wrote on Instagram alongside a side-by-side snap of herself in the dress.

“It basically fit except my stupid upper rib cage which grew after my two babies. No one tells you about that s–t. But babies expand your rib cage so, just be aware. This is a PSA,” she added.

It is pretty clear how head over heels Busy is for her kids and her family!