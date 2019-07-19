Uh oh! Jessica Alba has admitted she has made a few bad decisions in life and, if she could turn back the hands of time, she would have never gotten a tattoo of a bow on her lower back and another of a floral design on her neck.

“I do have a few tattoos, and I regret one of them… maybe two,” she told Refinery29. “I got one when I was, like, 17 and I’m so irritated that I got it. I got it lasered many times and it’s not coming out.” However, getting two bad tattoos didn’t stop Jennifer from getting more ink.

In honor of her three kids — Honor, 11, Haven, 7, and Hayes, 1 — the 38-year-old star got the constellations of her children’s zodiac signs’ on her left arm and she still loves it to this day. “I really wanted to think about what would be meaningful over time, because when you get something when you’re 17 and now you’re 38, you’re like, ‘Hmm, don’t know if that’s too meaningful,'” she said. “But for that one, the kids are forever.”

Aside from getting a tattoo to celebrate her children’s birth, Jessica has also gotten very close with her kids by taking them to therapy. “Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that’s it. I don’t really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings,” she revealed at Her Campus Media’s eighth annual Her Conference on Saturday, June 1. “I didn’t grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving, so I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids.”

If you ask us, all of Jessica’s tattoo’s look really nice because they all tell a different story about her life!

That said, thinking twice before getting one is probably a good lesson for us all.