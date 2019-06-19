Family fun time! Jessica Alba and her three kids were spotted wandering the cobblestone streets of Rome after grabbing lunch on Tuesday, June 18. The Fantastic Four actress and her adorable brood were all smiles when pinpointed by paparazzi while out and about in the Eternal City.

The 38-year-old and her three children — Honor Marie Warren, 11, Haven Garner Warren, 7, and Hayes Alba Warren, 1 — ate lunch at the famous Pierluigi’s Restaurant before taking a stroll. Jessica was on solo mom duty as her handsome hubby, Cash Warren, was noticeably absent from the family outing.

Scroll down below to see pics from Jessica’s Italian outing with her adorable kiddos!