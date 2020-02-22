Still reeling it in! She’s been in the spotlight since the age of four, but Drew Barrymore has not stopped working, and it shows in her bank account!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 45-year-old is worth … $125 million! However, every cent of that has been earned. The actress made her debut on the big screen in 1980’s Altered States. Her breakthrough role came just two years later in Steven Spielberg‘s iconic film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. But that was just the beginning for the star.

Drew went on to dominate the romantic front in the ’90s and early 2000s with films like Ever After: A Cinderella Story, The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed, and 50 First Dates. She also lent her voice for eight years on FOX’s Family Guy, as the character, Jillian Russell. The A-lister also found herself starring in Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet for three seasons. Aside from acting, the Hollywood star has also stepped behind the scenes to work.

In 1995, Drew co-founded the production company Flower Films — she ended up owning the rights to Charlie’s Angels, coproducing the latest reboot in 2019. The star also founded a cosmetics company titled Flower Beauty in 2013. When she isn’t reeling in the big bucks, Drew is a mother to two kids — daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. The Blended costar even gets to have her little ones at work with her.

“Me at work in the halls of @JimmyFallon at work with my Olive. I’m about to go on stage for my film The Stand-In in character and shoot a scene for the film. I look at this moment and think she is getting so big,” she wrote via Instagram on March 1, 2019. “And I just like that she likes to hang with her mom. I love to have her at my job and I love that she likes being there. Proud mom. P.S. Thank you, Uncle Jimmy. My girls love you and Olive’s godmother, your wife Nancy!” So great!

Shutterstock

It should come as no surprise that Drew continues to have an incredible career, all while balancing being an amazing mom. We can’t wait to see her next venture!