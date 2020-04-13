Looks like someone had a really great weekend! For Easter, Kate Hudson took to Instagram to share a cute pic of her baby girl, Rani Rose, wearing her “Sunday best.” In the sweet snap, you can see Kate’s daughter sporting an adorable polka-dot shirt underneath a pair of yellow overalls.

The mom of three captioned the pic on Monday, April 13, using the hashtags, “#HappyEasterSunday, #stayinghome [and] #sendinglove,” with the yellow heart emoji.

Kate, 40, shares Rani with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and every day she tries to teach her little bundle of joy how to be a strong woman. “With my little girl, I know that I will feel a desire to impart wisdom and challenges that can be faced by being a young woman,” the actress explained at the 2019 Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in October. “And the unfortunate reality of so many injustices that may be faced, the uphill battles to be heard at times, the moments when your hard work and knowledge, even if one’s superior to your colleagues, are dismissed or ignored, and this is what many young women are faced with when they enter the world.”

“And it’s something that I want my daughter to be ready for,” the Almost Famous star continued. Rani is Kate’s only daughter. The blonde beauty is also a proud mom to her two older sons — Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8 — and they have taught Kate a thing or two about what it’s like to raise boy children.

“As much as I wanted to think that it wasn’t going to be much different than having my beautiful boys, I was so wrong,” Kate admitted about having Rani. “It’s very, very different.”

Although she’s taking it one step at a time, the Fabletics creator revealed “the most powerful difference” is that she can “truly understand” and “identify” with Rani on so many levels. “I’m doing the best I can to not ever project my own experiences on to my children or expect that they will be the same as me in any way,” she said. “But I like to nurture their nature.”

Rani, Ryder and Bingham are so lucky to have Kate as a mom!