Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Homeschooling Her 2 Kids in Her ‘Own Way’: I Was ‘Frustrated at First’

Confessions of a mom-turned-homeschool teacher! Jennifer Love Hewitt opened up about stepping in as her kids’ educator while joining The Talk cohosts for a video chat. The Ghost Whisperer star explained why she struggled with homeschooling daughter Autumn, 6, and son Atticus, 4, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was really frustrated at first, to be honest, [on] just how to do [it],” the 41-year-old beauty explained during her appearance on “The Talk@Home” on Monday, April 6. “I couldn’t figure out if I had to teach them the way their teacher was teaching them, or teach them in a strict way or whatever.”

Jennifer told CBS stars Sharon Osbourne, Marie Osmond, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and Eve, that it wasn’t until a “friend” gave her a huge piece of advice. “[She] was like, ‘Look, this is your opportunity to teach your kids your way …. nobody’s doing anything in the world right now the way that they normally do it,'” the doting mom recalled.

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic became widespread in the U.S. earlier this year, therefore states and communities around the country have implemented social distancing measures. Considering schools are one of many things closed to help reduce transmission, Jennifer and millions of other moms have been forced to educate their kids from home.

“The point is for them to laugh and have fun and to learn … so we’ve really made it our own thing,” the Client List star sweetly continued, noting her eldest child was even impressed by her teaching skills. “My daughter said to me yesterday, ‘Hey mom, do you think you could maybe come and be a teacher at my school when this is over?'” she recalled. “It meant a lot to me.”

Since getting into her own groove, Jennifer — who shares Autumn and Atticus with longtime husband Brian Hallisay — has come up with creative ways to keep them entertained when it comes to educating her kiddos.

“We’ve been learning math through dance parties and music,” she gushed. “We been doing it our own way. I’m reading stories and instead of reading them, we’ve been acting them out. It’s just been really fun and it helped me.”

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star even offered some words of wisdom for fellow parents who are in the same situation. “I think moms and dads, everyone, just have to take the pressure off and just do it the way that’s right for your family,” she shared.

Knowing Jennifer, we bet Autumn and Atticus are having the best time!

