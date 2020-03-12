If there’s one thing Jennifer Love Hewitt adores more than acting, it’s being the proud mom of her two kids.

The 41-year-old beauty became a mama for the first time after she and husband Brian Hallisay welcomed daughter Autumn in November 2013. A few years later, the longtime couple gave their little girl a younger brother when son Atticus was born in June 2015.

Throughout the first few years of her children’s lives, the Ghost Whisperer star effortlessly mastered juggling her hectic work schedule while raising her two tots. Although she was apprehensive about bringing up her kiddos in the spotlight, Jen previously revealed that looking back, motherhood actually helped her in her Holywood career.

“I think before becoming a parent, love was something that sounded beautiful and was out there and portrayed in movies and felt at certain times when I met my husband,” she told Us Weekly in August 2019, noting it was just months after their 2013 nuptials that they created their little family.

“Then [Brian and I] very quickly started having kids, and the love that I feel for the person that allowed me to have that dream in having those children and the love that you have for your children, it opens you up in a way that makes you more vulnerable than you could ever possibly imagine,” she continued at the time.

Since she’s now able to tap into these newfound emotions, Jen explained how motherhood has been a huge bonus for her career. “In acting now, it’s been a really interesting gift because your job as an actor is to crack yourself open as much as possible and give that to people,” she stated.

“I think before whereas I had to imagine what that was like, now I actually feel that on a daily basis in good ways and in bad ways, depending on the day and the moment with [my] kids and [my] husband,” Jen continued. “It’s been a beautiful gift as an actor. It’s a much more accessible thing for me now in a way that I didn’t know was possible.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about Jenifer’s two kids!