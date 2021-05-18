Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Husband Will Love Her Until the End of Time! Learn 5 Fun Facts About Brian

Meant to be! Jennifer Love Hewitt snagged a great guy when she married Brian Hallisay. Since their nuptials, the pair welcomed two beautiful kids — Autumn and Atticus — and are still going strong. In May 2021, the actress also announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with her wonderful husband.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star and Brian first met in 2011 on the set of NBC’s pilot Love Bites. The following year, the two reconnected and became a couple when they portrayed exes on The Client List in 2012. After dating for more than a year, Jennifer and Brian tied the knot in a private ceremony in November 2013.

The Ghost Whisperer star adores stepping out with her handsome hubby for a fun night out on the town, but Jennifer dished she actually prefers being at home with Brian. In March 2020, the loving wife revealed they had a romantic date night under the stars.

“Got to have a moment with my love tonight. Just us watching the light fade and it was perfect,” the Heartbreakers star wrote on social media. “The wine was really good. We have to breathe and take a moment. So important in all the craziness. Lucky to be married to my guy.”

Even though no relationship is perfect, Jennifer doesn’t regret any moment she’s shared with the Revenge actor. “The best thing I have ever done will always be marrying him, having our kids and watching them change and grow every day,” the mom of two said in a May 2018 Instagram post.

However, the best thing about Brian is that the actress can always count on him. During a February 2019 interview with Working Mother, Jennifer recalled a time her hubby calmed her down by giving her the best pep talk of her life.

“[He said,] ‘Love you, but you can’t be like this. Not sure who I’m supposed to be taking care of right now,’” she shared. By saying those words, it made the Party of Five star love her guy even more. Jennifer showed the world exactly how much she adores Brian by giving him a sweet shout-out for their sixth wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary, my love! The past six years have been amazing,” she wrote via Instagram in 2019. “Thank you for choosing me every day. I will always choose you. Love you.”

Scroll below to learn five fun facts about Jennifer’s soulmate, Brian!