Jennifer Love Hewitt has her very own party of five after giving birth to her third child! The Client List alum welcomed baby No. 3, a boy named Aidan James, with her husband, Brian Hallisay. Jennifer announced the news of her newborn’s arrival on Thursday, September 9.

“Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit,” the 42-year-old captioned a photo of her baby bump with a drawn-on smiley face. “‘It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.’ It was my greatest honor to go and collect you, Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram

The little bundle of joy’s arrival comes four months after Jennifer announced she was expecting her third kid with Brian, also 42, in May. The former Ghost Whisperer star and the Bottoms Up actor wed in 2013 and are the parents of their older kids, 7-year-old daughter Autumn and 6-year-old son Atticus.

Jennifer revealed the exciting news she was pregnant on Instagram, sharing a photo of a positive pregnancy test at the time. “Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you,” she gushed in the caption.

The Party of Five alum also spoke to People about how happy she was to expand her family. Though Jennifer said she and Brian have “always been open” to the idea of having more babies, she “definitely didn’t think in the crazy year” amid the coronavirus pandemic “that it would necessarily be this moment.”

However, the lovebirds are thrilled about the “pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift,” the doting mama shared. “I feel like we’ve been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. To be able to get to do all that again with another little human [is amazing].”

Courtesy Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram

Now that Jennifer and Brian’s little one is officially here, the 9-1-1 star couldn’t feel more grateful to have her family of five with the Hollywood hunk. While chatting with People following her pregnancy announcement, Jennifer credited Brian for being a dedicated husband — especially “during labor.”

“He’s like a rock, solid,” she praised, recalling the times she gave birth to Autumn and Atticus. “You would never know if he was panicked, or worried or stressed or anything … he’s just really good.”

No matter how much the I Know What You Did Last Summer actress enjoys “the experience” of being pregnant, though, she said she’s “pretty sure” baby No. 3 will be the couple’s last. “I don’t think I could do another one,” Jennifer explained. “I think five is a great number.”