Radiating positivity! Jennifer Love Hewitt revealed she and husband Brian Hallisay are turning to music amid the coronavirus pandemic. The beloved actress and singer shared the sweetest video singing with the Revenge actor at home in quarantine.

“Me and the hubby making music again. It makes us feel joy. We love you guys!” Jennifer, 41, captioned a clip of her singing “More Hearts Than Mine” by Ingrid Andress as Brian, also 41, strummed along on a guitar on Monday, May 4.

Since she’s been stuck at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Jennifer has been giving fans glimpses inside her life as a loving mom and wife. Besides previously sharing a video of her belting out “Homecoming Queen?” by Kelsea Ballerini with Brian, she dished how she’s keeping daughter Autumn, 6, and son Atticus, 4, entertained in quarantine.

“Art project with the kids today,” the Criminal Minds star wrote alongside photos of her kiddos’ colorful creations in late April, noting she got “cotton balls” and “poster board” for her children to paint on. “40 minutes of fun and creativity!”

Jen hasn’t held back from sharing the not-so-pretty moments either. In mid-April, the “Can I Go Now” songstress shared an emotional message about feeling “so sad for all” of the people affected by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“I had to let myself cry today. To be under the real weight of all that is different and will always maybe be different,” she explained via Instagram. “To allow the feeling of all this world is going thru to hit me. Because as much joy as I love to have and give out, it can only really exist if I also hurt and feel sad sometimes. That’s the balance.”

“I just want to fix it,” she added. “And I can’t. So I cried.”

Jennifer also got candid about the struggle of having to homeschool her children. While virtually appearing on The Talk in early April, the Client List actress explained why she was “was really frustrated” when it came to having to teach Autumn and Atticus at home.

“I couldn’t figure out if I had to teach them the way their teacher was teaching them, or teach them in a strict way or whatever,” she confessed, adding she finally got the hang of it after her “friend” gave her great advice. “The point is for them to laugh and have fun and to learn … so we’ve really made it our own thing.”

Stay strong, mama!