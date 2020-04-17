Keeping it real. Jennifer Love Hewitt didn’t hold back as she candidly confessed how upset she’s feeling about the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The Ghost Whisperer actress shared an emotional post admitting she “had to let myself cry” after having a rough day.

“To be under the real weight of all that is different and will always maybe be different,” Jennifer, 41, explained via Instagram on Thursday, April 16. Alongside her lengthy message, the singer and songwriter shared two makeup-free selfies of her eyes welled up with tears.

“To allow the feeling of all this world is going through to hit me,” she continued. “Because as much joy as I love to have and give out, it can only really exist if I also hurt and feel sad sometimes. That’s the balance.”

The doting mom of two — who shares daughter Autumn, 6, and son Atticus, 4, with longtime husband Brian Hallisay — said she’s doing her best to cope with the devastation caused by the global outbreak. Since COVID-19 became widespread in the U.S., businesses have been closed, high-profile events have been canceled and parents have been forced to homeschool their kids in order to practice social distancing.

“I’m so sad for all the kids that can’t possibly know how to process all of this, even though we try our best,” Jennifer wrote. “For all the people who are dying and the numbers we may still see of sick and fighting people winning or losing against this monster. I just want to fix it.”

The 9-1-1 star said because she “can’t” mend the outbreak, she cried. “And feel like I may do more of that still,” she added, before concluding her note with a touch of positivity. “But, I do believe light wins. We will stand stronger, better and brighter again. Sending love to you all.”

RF/Coleman-Rayner

After sharing the vulnerable moment, Jennifer’s fans let her know she wasn’t alone. “It’s OK to cry, it’s OK to be scared and it’s OK to have good days. Sending you love and prayers,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another gushed, “I was there the other day. I get it. Sending hugs.” A third added, “Love this and love you — I am always embarrassed to show it, so thank you for this.”

Since the “Can I Go Now” songstress has been stuck at home with her family in quarantine, she hasn’t been shy about sharing how she really feels. While making a virtual appearance on The Talk on April 6, Jennifer revealed why she struggled with adjusting to homeschooling her two kids.

“I was really frustrated at first, to be honest, [on] just how to do [it],” she explained. “I couldn’t figure out if I had to teach them the way their teacher was teaching them, or teach them in a strict way or whatever.”

Luckily, the brunette beauty got some good advice from a friend. “[She] was like, ‘Look, this is your opportunity to teach your kids your way,” Jennifer dished, noting she’s since gotten a hang of teaching Autumn and Atticus at home.

“The point is for them to laugh and have fun and to learn … so we’ve really made it our own thing,” the Client List star shared. “My daughter said to me yesterday, ‘Hey mom, do you think you could maybe come and be a teacher at my school when this is over?’” she recalled. “It meant a lot to me.”

Stay strong, Jennifer!