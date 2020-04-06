Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt may remain tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life, but there’s no doubt she’s over the moon about being a wife and mom to her beautiful family.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star, 41, first met her loving husband, Brian Hallisay, on the set of NBC’s pilot Love Bites in 2011. Although their friendship didn’t go any further than costars, the two reconnected on the set of The Client List in March 2012. It’s almost hard to believe they quickly fell in love considering their characters were exes on the show!

Around eight months after they started dating, a friend close to the Heartbreakers actress told In Touch Weekly all about her enviable bond with the Revenge actor. “She’s in love! I wouldn’t be surprised if they settled down soon,” the pal shared, noting Brian was a shoulder for Jen to lean on when her beloved mother passed away in June 2012.

“They have a solid and healthy relationship, and Brian has been very supportive of Jennifer, especially as she mourned the death of her mother,” her friend continued. “They’re good for each other.”

Shutterstock

As fans watched Brian, also 41, and Jennifer’s romance on the hit Lifetime drama, their relationship ventured off screen and blossomed even more. Just a year after news first circulated about the couple, Jennifer and Brian announced she was pregnant in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “We’re so thrilled and happy to start a family,” the pair gushed in June 2013.

It seemed the longtime lovebirds couldn’t wait to tie the knot considering Jennifer’s rep confirmed they were engaged just a day after revealing the news of her first pregnancy. “Yes,” the spokesperson told People at the time, “they are engaged.”

Just days after tying the knot in a private ceremony in November 2013, Jennifer and Brian became the proud parents of their eldest child, daughter Autumn James Hallisay. The happy couple added another baby to their brood when son Atticus James Hallisay arrived in June 2015.

Considering the Party of Five actress and her hunky husband dedicated most of their time to raising Autumn and Atticus after starting a family, fans couldn’t have been more thrilled when the duo began working together again on the set of Jen’s hit TV show 9-1-1.

Instagram/JenniferLoveHewitt

While attending an event in March 2019, Jennifer opened up about getting to work alongside her husband after all these years.

“It was just lovely to be able to go to work together, for our kids to be able to see us go to work together… and it was fun to see him love [playing that part] so much and really have fun,” she told ET. “I was really proud of him.”

The brunette beauty also praised Brian — who plays the role of her character Maddie’s abusive husband, Doug — for being the most dedicated partner and dad throughout all their years together.

“Oh, he just loves me. He chooses me every day, He’s really kind,” she marveled. “He takes care of our kids when I cant. He’s the best. I honestly couldn’t be luckier. He couldn’t be more opposite of the character on the show, very important for people to know.”

RF/Coleman-Rayner

Nowadays, when Jennifer and Brian aren’t working together or taking care of their kiddos, they make sure to soak up all the alone time they can together. In March 2020, the doting wife gave fans a rare glimpse inside her date night with the Privileged actor.

“Fresh flowers and a cheers with your husband at the end of a crazy day. Life is beautiful even when it’s scary, complicated, hard, different, and totally new in every way,” she wrote. “We have to take in the good moments and allow those to walk us through the hard moments. I am totally lost these days and beyond grateful. Sending you all love.”

By the looks of their love story, we have a feeling Jennifer and Brian will be together forever!