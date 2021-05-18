Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant with her third child! The Ghost Whisperer star revealed she’s expecting baby No. 3 with husband Brian Hallisay on Tuesday, May 18.

“Oh baby! We have another one on the way,” Jennifer, 42, wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie holding a positive pregnancy test. “So excited to finally share this news with all of you. Thank you @clearblue for being part of our journey and giving us a platform to share this news!”

Courtesy Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram

The Client List star — who is the mom of daughter Autumn, 7, and son Atticus, 5, with Brian, 42 — also opened up to People, telling the outlet they couldn’t be happier about the “pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift.”

“We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn’t think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment. I feel like we’ve been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models,” Jennifer gushed, noting they can’t wait “to be able to get to do all that again with another little human.”

The Party of Five alum and Brian — who wed in 2013 — aren’t the only ones looking forward to baby No. 3’s arrival. While recalling the moment her pregnancy test confirmed the happy news, Jennifer dished how “excited” her children were to have a little sibling.

“One night, my kids and I were laying in bed watching TV and a Clearblue commercial came on television. My son out of nowhere was like, ‘Hey Mommy, you should order one of those in case there’s a baby in your belly,'” the I Know What You Did Last Summer star sweetly remembered. “I was like, ‘How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?’ It stuck with me, and they’ve been asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling.”

Courtesy Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram

Jennifer said while she and Brian “weren’t closed off to the idea” of expanding their family, “it just wasn’t something that [they] were actively thinking about.” However, that all changed when she took a test and “sure enough,” it was positive.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this is really interesting that [Atticus] put it out there in the universe and there it was,'” the doting mom marveled. “I had used Clear Blue tests before, and it was just really funny that he saw that commercial and said that out loud.”

As she prepares to welcome her third youngster, the Heartbreakers alum is grateful to have her longtime love by her side. Giving birth might not be a walk in the park, but Jennifer credited Brian for being her “rock” during her two previous labors.

“You would never know if he was panicked, or worried or stressed or anything — he’s just really good,” she proclaimed. “The only thing about him and labor that really makes me laugh is that he eats a lot of snacks. Usually in my hospital bag, it is like an outfit for me and outfit for the baby … and then snacks for Brian!”