Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Everything She Needs at Home! Take a Tour Inside Her Dream House

Jennifer Love Hewitt‘s house is just as fabulous as her glamorous life in Hollywood. In March 2020, she moved her family into a 6,300-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood and has been loving it ever since.

The mom of two to kids, Autumn and Atticus, purchased the residence for its huge rooftop terrace, safe neighborhood and comprehensive smart home system. But that’s only a few luxuries that the property offers. It also features a multi-zone heating and cooling system, a marble fireplace right by the front door and a dining room with a coffered ceiling. Fancy right?

But even though Jennifer’s place is amazing, she’s been having a hard time feeling relaxed in quarantine. In fact, in April, the 9-1-1 star shared a photo of herself crying because she said she was “so sad” for all the kids who don’t know how to process coronavirus. “For all the people who are dying and the numbers we may still see of sick and fighting people winning or losing against this monster. I just want to fix it. And I can’t. So I cried. And [I] feel like I may do more of that still. But I do believe light wins,” the doting mom captioned the Instagram post.

Although she felt helpless, Jennifer has been making sure her kids get through the pandemic safely by having them social distance at home. There, the brunette beauty has been cooking up a storm for them in her spacious farmhouse-style kitchen, which comes with beautiful light fixtures, a breakfast bar and state of the art stainless steel appliances.

In May, Jennifer went to work in her kitchen when she made “flour pot bread” for the first time. “I ordered the kit from @farmsteady it was so fun and they turned out so cute,” the Tuxedo star said on Instagram. “I also made lavender butter to go with it. Happy Sunday!”

After slaving away in the kitchen, Jennifer can retire for the evening in her master bedroom with her husband, Brian Hallisay. The only thing they have to do is turn on their fireplace, which is right next to their steam shower, and watch the sparks fly.

