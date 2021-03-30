Expanding Their Family! See All the Celebrities Who Are Expecting Babies in 2021

They’re expecting! So far this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Emma Stone and Dave McCary, and tons of other celebs have announced the news of their pregnancies. With 2021 in full swing, there’s no doubt the list is going to grow.

Josie Balka (née Bates), the star of the long-running reality TV show Bringing Up Bates, was one of the first celebs to announce she was pregnant. On January 5, the mom of one revealed she and husband Kelton Balka were expanding their family less than two years after welcoming their first child, Willow.

“We are SOO excited to become a family of four [in] June 2021! Our hearts are filled with gratitude, and we couldn’t feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again!” penned the reality TV personality. “2020 was a difficult year for everyone, and it was especially difficult for our little family after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in August.”

Despite having “fears, concerns and uncertainties” after enduring a pregnancy loss over summer 2020, Josie said the duo was putting their “faith” in God to keep their “rainbow baby” safe. “So far, we are all healthy and baby is developing perfectly,” she marveled. “We are overjoyed to end 2020 with such happy news and are beyond thrilled.”

Nick Carter, the former Backstreet Boys band member, and his wife, Lauren Kitt, also revealed they are expecting a little one after experiencing several miscarriages over the last few years. The musician’s spouse opened up about their pregnancy with baby No. 3 during an interview with People on January 13.

“We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn’t find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn’t have any symptoms, I didn’t have anything indicating that I was pregnant,” she told the outlet. “One day I just, I felt something move in my body and I said, ‘Nick, there’s something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something’s wrong with me.’ I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant.”

Considering Nick loves fatherhood so much, he said he’s thrilled about the new addition. “I have always wanted to love somebody, someone unconditionally and give everything to those people, my wife, my kids … and be selfless,” he gushed. “Now that I have it, yes, I am living my dream and I am very grateful for that and very blessed.”

