Ooh la la! Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay, had a sweet date night at home with candles, flowers and a bottle of champagne. While sharing photos of the romantic scenery to Instagram, the Heartbreakers actress gushed about the alone time she got to spend with him.

“Fresh flowers and a cheers with your husband at the end of a crazy day. Life is beautiful even when it’s scary, complicated, hard, different, and totally new in every way,” she said on Thursday, March 26. “We have to take in the good moments and allow those to walk us through the hard moments. I am totally lost these days and beyond grateful. Sending you all love.”

Jennifer and Brian have been married since 2013 and they always try to do something romantic for one another. On Monday, March 9, Brian took his lady out for a romantic evening under the stars, and the date was so great that Jennifer opened up about it on Instagram.

“Got to have a moment with my love tonight. Just us watching the light fade and it was perfect,” the mom to two kids — Autumn, 6, and Atticus, 4 — wrote. “The wine was really good. We have to breathe and take a moment. So important in all the craziness. Lucky to be married to my guy. #Love #wifeylifey #takeamoment #jlhwines.”

The two are so in love that the 9-1-1 star didn’t hesitate to give Bryan a shout-out for their 6-year wedding anniversary. “Happy Anniversary my love! The past six years have been amazing. Thank you for choosing me every day. I will always choose you. Love you. #wifey #anniversary #sixyears #gratitude,” she wrote via Instagram in November.

It’s safe to say that Jennifer and Brian will continue to make each other feel special until the day they die. Even if they’re just going out to eat together, the actress always has the best time ever with her hubby. “Holding hands with you, drinking some fun sparkles and eating Brussels wrapped in bacon is all I need,” Jennifer said in December 2018. How sweet!