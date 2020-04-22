Actress Kate Hudson credits her mom, Goldie Hawn, for teaching her how to be an amazing mother to her 1-year-old daughter, Rani Rose.

“My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own,” Kate, 41, revealed to People while doing the magazine’s cover shoot with Goldie, 74, and her daughter. “Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of confidence,’ you know?”

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Kate and Rani have been quarantined together with the actress’ boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and her two sons — Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8 — from previous relationships. “It’s definitely an interesting time for reflecting on what is truly important,” Kate said about their family time.

However, seeing Goldie interact with her boyfriend of 37 years, Kurt Russell, has made the Fool’s Gold star learn a thing or two about the importance of family. “To live up to that is really the goal,” she said. “Just the fact that they’ve been able to maintain a unit for all of us, in times of turmoil, they really are the center of all of our lives.”

“When you have your children and you have a man who loves your children, that’s a very tough bond,” Goldie added. If one thing’s for certain, it’s that Kate will continue to draw inspiration from her loved ones.

“Mom always said to me, ‘Don’t you ever let a man dim your light,’” she recalled. “So I’ve never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together. That is what Mom gave to me.”

With a mother like Kate, Rani will grow up to become a strong and confident woman!