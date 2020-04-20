Epic! Kate Hudson had no qualms about celebrating her 41st birthday in quarantine when a parade of cars came by her house on Sunday, April 19. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star was glowing as she stood outside her home with her family and waved to her friends as they drove by with balloons and other party favors.

In photos captured, the birthday girl looked happier than ever as she held baby daughter Rani Rose, 17 months, in her arms during a fun-filled drive-thru. Kate also sipped on a mimosa as she made the most of her special day in quarantine amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Instagram/KateHudson

To abide by social distancing measures, Kate, boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, mom Goldie Hawn and the actress’s two other children, sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8, made sure not to approach any cars as they spewed birthday cheers from the street. The doting mom of three looked cute and casual wearing black pants, furry slippers and a large, patterned cardigan over a T-shirt.

To kick off her birthday, Kate — who shares Rani with Danny, 33, Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy and Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson — reshared a ton of birthday tributes from her friends via Instagram Stories. The Almost Famous actress also gave fans the ultimate glimpse inside her epic extravaganza by showing off the sweet surprise she woke up to.

“My favorite birthday present — breakfast in bed for my babies,” she captioned an adorable clip while snuggling up with the handsome actor and their blended brood of kiddos. Kate also posted heartwarming photos with Rani, mom Goldie Hawn and other pals.

When the Academy Award winner was surprised with the drive-thru procession, however, she couldn’t help but well up with emotions. “A six-foot surprise parade party made my heart burst and yes, I cried,” she captioned a video via Instagram Stories of her friends driving through her property. So amazing!

Instagram/KateHudson

After a long day filled with tons of surprises and one legendary celebration, Kate took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude with her fans, friends and family. “Hi, I felt so much love today and I just wanted you guys all to know that all of your birthday wishes were seen, felt and it made my day,” she gushed. “So, thank you.”

Considering how special Kate’s family made her birthday, we have a feeling it’s one she’ll never forget!

