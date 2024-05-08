Kate Hudson Says Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Are 'Center' of Family

Kate Hudson is so happy that her mother, Goldie Hawn, found lasting love with longtime partner Kurt Russell.

“They’ve been together 40-plus years. They are like the center of our family,” Kate, 45, said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, May 7. “Now, as they’re getting a little bit older, their relationship is so cute … I can’t stand it. Kurt just adores my mom. He just loves her so much.”

Host Howard Stern explained that Kate and Goldie, 78, are now neighbors, further proving how close their bond is.

“I’m very codependent with my mother,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress said. “Our family is just nuts — in the best way. Everyone is so different, but everyone wants to enjoy their life. There’s a lot of like joie de vivre … We’ve got this life force in our family and it’s so great.”

Kate also found love of her own with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, whom she got engaged to in 2021. As for when she plans to walk down the aisle with the musician, Kate had an interesting answer.

“I think soon,” she revealed on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Tuesday. “I think we’ll get married soon.”

The Glee alum explained that planning a wedding ceremony can be a bit stressful.

“I just don’t want to plan a wedding,” Kate confessed. “It’s such a bummer.”

Kate, who shares daughter Rani with Danny, 37, admitted that she does, however, “love a party.”

“It’s like, if I’m gonna do it again, I want, you know, I want it to be a fun party,” the actress, who is also a mom to kids Ryder and Bingham from previous relationships, said. “But yeah, the planning part and everything is so expensive now.”

On the subject of lavish parties, Kate explained that she actually doesn’t allow phones at her events.

“I throw the best parties because I don’t let people bring in their phones,” she said. “It’s about a real mix of people, and you’ve got to have the people that are going to go nuts, that are going to be the ones that people are going to go home and talk about.”

Kate also shared that she inherited her love for throwing parties from Goldie and Kurt, 73.

“They’re the most fun!” she said of the longtime couple. “They love a good party.”