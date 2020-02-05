She may be a big-time star, but even Kate Hudson faces ups and downs when it comes to motherhood — and she recently opened up about that while touching on being a mom.

“I make mistakes all the time; I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town,” the 40-year-old told Women’s Health magazine during an interview. “But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, I’m a f***ing supermum I’m cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers and I worked out. What I’ve learned — and what I’m learning — is that I’m doing the best I can.”

The Almost Famous actress has sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8, from two previous relationships, and shares daughter Rani Rose with her current boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. And while she is extremely busy with her career, nothing will get in the way of her raising her little ones. “If I come in nine-to-five, do all my work and shut off my phone, I can have a balanced life,” she explained to the outlet. “I try not to let work spill into time with the kids, dinner and bedtime.”

“I do check out. I go away with them [her kids], usually to our ranch in Colorado. I sit and look out at the mountains,” the actress continued. “I try to be open about where I’m at and go through it instead of avoiding it. Life is going to unfold the way it’s going to unfold.” This isn’t the first time that Kate has talked about life as a mom, as she’s even revealed a peak into her successful coparenting situation with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy.

“When you get divorced, you’re still in a relationship,” Kate explained in an interview for the podcast, “Divorce Sucks! with Laura Wasser.” “It’s just a different kind of relationship. You’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days, you’re going to have good weeks, bad weeks.”

We just know that Kate is doing all she can to be the best mom she can be!